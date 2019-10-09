SDF Calls for ‘No-Fly Zone’ in Northeast Syria After Turkey Announced Military Operation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Ankara might begin a military offensive in Syria within the coming days to clear Kurdish militants from the Syrian border and create a security zone to accommodate Syrian refugees in the area.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Wednesday called upon the international community and the Global Coalition which aims to defeat Daesh* to establish a no-fly zone to protect Syria from "an imminent humanitarian crisis" in light of the Turkish military operation which is expected to be launched shortly.

To protect people of NE #Syria from an imminent humanitarian crisis, we call the @coalition and the international community for the implementation of a No Fly Zone as was done in the past for the people of Iraq. @UN — Coordination & Military Ops Center - SDF (@cmoc_sdf) October 9, 2019

​The statement comes hours after Turkey's director of communications, Fahrettin Altun, announced that the Turkish army would cross the Syrian border in the nearest time and start the military operation in northeastern Syria.

The Turkish military, together with the Free Syrian Army, will cross the Turkish-Syrian border shortly.



YPG militants have two options: They can defect or we will have stop them from disrupting our counter-ISIS efforts.https://t.co/vQByIUQHQB — Fahrettin Altun (@fahrettinaltun) October 8, 2019

​The Turkish Defence Ministry tweeted Tuesday that all the preparations for the operation were complete and the offensive might begin at any moment.

This comes as the administration of US President Donald Trump announced late on Sunday that it began a pullout of US troops from northeast Syria and would not "support or be involved in" Turkey's operation. However, President Trump later tweeted that Washington was in "no way" abandoning the Kurds.

* Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia