Terrorist Attacks in Syria Intensify Against Backdrop Of Turkish Offensive - Russian Military

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced earlier this week the launch of the offensive, dubbed Operation Peace Spring, in northeastern Syria, aiming to create a safe zone near the Syrian-Turkish border.

The Russian Defence Ministry said Friday that terrorists have intensified the attacks against the backdrop of Turkey's incursion into the northeastern part of Syria. In particular one of the attacks injured two Syrian soldiers as terrorists have planted two explosive devices along the patrol route of the Russian military police.

"On 11 October, an improvised shell-free explosive device was set off on the patrol route of the Russian military police in the province of Deraa in southern Syria, about 700 meters west of the village of Anhul. None of the Russian military personnel were injured", Maj. Gen. Alexey Bakin, head of the Russian centre for Syrian reconciliation said at a daily news briefing.

The general added that 20 minutes after another bomb exploded when a unit of Syrian security officers arrived at the scene of the explosion. As a result, their car was damaged and two Syrian officers suffered light injuries.

Earlier on Friday, Erdogan stressed that 'Operation Peace Spring' would continue despite denouncement of the international community and threats from the United States.

Meanwhile, Ankara reported earlier that at least two Turkish military officers were killed during the ongoing offensive.

According to recent statements by the Kurdish Democratic Progressive Party of Syria, dozens of civilians have been killed, hundreds injured and thousands displaced since the start of the incursion.

The Syrian government has condemned the Turkish offensive in northern Syria as an act of aggression.

From the Syrian side of the border, the territory is controlled by Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces that Ankara believes are affiliated with the PKK.

