US Media Finally Acknowledges People Are Dying in Syria

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Phil Brenner, Professor of International Relations and Affiliate Professor of History at American University to talk about the latest US sanctions against Cuba which hinder international banking and money lending to the island, how Trump's sanctions hurt Americans, and the brain drain Cuba is facing due to the deteriorating economic situation.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by José Santos Woss, Legislative Manager, Criminal Justice and Election Integrity at the Friends Committee on National Legislation to discuss the Restoring Education and Learning Act (REAL Act) that would restore Pell Grant eligibility for students learning in prison and the militarization of America's police force.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Netfa Freeman, policy analyst for the Institute for Policy Studies to talk about the massive doctor strike in Zimbabwe, whether or not President Emmerson Mnangagwa can find a political solution to the current economic crisis, and the battle between the US/EU and China over African nations.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist Ted Rall to talk about the ongoing Turkish offensive in Syria, the arrest of several associates of Rudy Guiliani, how Vice President Mike Pence has flown under the impeachment radar, Trump's struggle to find a big win on foreign policy, Tusli Gabbard potentially boycotting the next Democratic Presidential candidate debate, and Ronan Farrow's new book "Catch and Kill".

