Explosion Sets Iranian Oil Tanker on Fire, Causes Oil Spill Near Saudi Port City of Jeddah - Reports

An explosion aboard an Iranian tanker has set the NIOC-owned vessel on fire near the Saudi port city of Jeddah, according to the ISNA.

Heavy damages have been inflicted on the vessel, and oil is spilling into the Red Sea, according to reports.

According to experts quoted by the Iranian news agency, an investigation is underway and it could be a "terrorist" act.

The vessel, operated by the National Iranian Oil Company, caught fire 100 km (about 60 miles) from the Saudi port city of Jeddah.

The blast reportedly happened on the hull of the vessel, and caused damage to the two main reservoirs of the tanker.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW