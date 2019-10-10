Iran Demands Immediate Pullout of Turkish Forces From Syria - Foreign Ministry

On Wednesday, Turkish troops launched 'Operation Peace Spring', a intervention in northern Syria which Ankara has said was aimed at clearing the Turkish-Syrian border area of terrorists and establishing a buffer zone between the two countries.

Iran is demanding the withdrawal of Turkish forces from Syrian territory and the immediate halt to the violence, the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday.

"Iran's Foreign Ministry, expressing its concern over Turkey's military operations on Syrian territory, and taking into account the seriousness of the humanitarian situation and the ongoing dangers posed to civilians in the conflict zones, emphasises the need to immediately stop the attacks and for the withdrawal of Turkish troops from Syria," the ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry said Iran understands Turkey's concerns over its security, but noted that a military solution was not the way to resolve them.

The statement follows remarks by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani Wednesday calling on Ankara to show restraint and avoid military operations in northern Syria. Rouhani called on "a correct path" to be adopted to allay Turkish security concerns, including the withdrawal of US troops from the region, and working to see that Syria's Kurds showed support for the Syrian Army.

Earlier Wednesday, Iranian media reported that the Iranian military had launched a surprise military exercise in northwest Iran near the country's border with Turkey.

