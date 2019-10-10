Register
11:08 GMT +310 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Civilians ride a pickup truck as smoke billows following the Turkish bombardment of the town of Ras al-Ain in northeastern Syria's Hasakeh province, along the Turkish border, on 9 October 2019

    Turkey on Lindsey Graham’s Threats Over Syrian Incursion: ‘We Were in a Rush to Unleash Hell’

    © AFP 2019 / DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    140
    Subscribe

    Lindsey Graham is attempting to stonewall Turkey’s military encroachment in northern Syria by pushing forward a bipartisan bill that would target Turkey with sanctions. Ankara says the operation was necessary to root out "terrorists" and help Syrian refugees return to their homes.

    A Turkish government spokesman has rebuked US Senator Lindsey Graham over a tweet warning Ankara against launching an offensive in Syria.

    Fahrettin Altun, the Turkish communications director, tweeted a response to Lindsey Graham on Wednesday, as Turkish forces entered Kurdish-controlled Syrian territory: “I heard that we may have ran a red light.”

    “It was an emergency. We were in a rush to unleash hell on PKK and ISIS terrorists, who threatened our citizens.”

    What Did Lindsey Graham Say?

    Altun's tweet came in response to Graham’s statement that Turkey did not “have a green light” to launch a military op in northern Syria. “There is massive bipartisan opposition in Congress, which you should see as a red line you should not cross,” the senator wrote.

    Graham, a Republican and a key Trump ally, introduced a bipartisan motion on Wednesday alongside Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen that would slap energy- and military-related sanctions on Turkey if it didn’t withdraw its forces from the Kurdish-held areas in northern Syria or operated there without US consent.

    On the same day, Turkish forces entered Syrian territory east of the Euphrates River, which is de facto controlled by Kurdish forces, and started shelling their positions.

    Why Did Turkish Forces Enter Syria?

    Ankara said that the goal of the incursion is not to target Kurds specifically but to eliminate terrorists there. However, the Turkish government views the local power player – the Syrian Democratic Forces, who were instrumental in defeating Daesh* in that part of the country – as an extension of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a militant and political group banned in Turkey. Since 2016, Ankara has conducted two major anti-terror military operations in Syria that targeted both Daesh jihadists and Kurdish-led forces, with the elimination of the latter being the priority.

    In addition to security concerns, Turkey is currently hosting around 3.6 million Syrians who had fled the bloody civil war, and wants to clear the area of what is sees as a terror threat to facilitate the return of up to 2 million refugees. The creation of a peace zone along the border with Syria, agreed upon with the United States, has stalled due to differences over the Kurdish militia. Ankara has previously warned that if this process is delayed, it would take cross-border military action.

    The US government, which has long supported the Kurdish fighters in Syria in their joint fight against Daesh, has been sending mixed signals about the operation. President Donald Trump had ordered to draw US forces back from key positions in northern Syria prior to the op – clearing the way for a possible Turkish assault – but said days later that he did not endorse the operation and was ready to retaliate should Turkey go “off limits”.

    *A terror group, also known as ISIS/Islamic State, outlawed in Russia, the United States, and many other countries.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A visitor and a cosplayer at the IgroMir 2019 exhibition and the Comic Con Russia 2019 festival at the International Crocus Expo Exhibition Centre in Moscow.
    Fear and Horror in Moscow: The Brightest Moments of Comic Con Russia Festival
    Destroy & Conquer?
    Destroy & Conquer?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse