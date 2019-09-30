New Footage Shows Drone Attacks on Saudi Aramco Oil Facilities - Video

The US television channel CBS News has aired exclusive footage of the massive strike which crippled two Saudi Aramco oil processing facilities earlier this month.

The video from the CCTV cameras show how the shells fall into the oil tanks, after which a conflagration breaks out on the territory of the plant.

In the early hours of 14 September, a drone attack targeted Saudi Aramco's Abqaiq and Khurais oil processing facilities, forcing the national oil company to shut them down. This resulted in Saudi Arabia's daily net oil output being cut in half, as the country suspended the production of 5.7 million barrels of crude oil per day.

Although Yemen's Houthi movement has claimed responsibility for the attacks, the United States and Saudi Arabia have put the blame on Iran. Tehran has denied having any role in the incident.