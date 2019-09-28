Yemeni Houthis Claim to Have Captured 'Saudi Army Officers' in Attack Near Joint Border

The Houthis, also known as Ansar Allah, earlier in the day denied media reports that the Saudi-led coalition, which is fighting against the group in Yemen, had agreed to a ceasefire in several areas of the country, including the Houthi-controlled capital of Sanaa.

Yemen's Houthi movement said in a statement that it had conducted an attack near the border with the southern Saudi region of Najran and captured several "army officers", "thousands" of enemy troops and "hundreds of vehicles".

The Saudi Arabian authorities haven't yet commented on the reports.

A day earlier, media reported, citing sources, that Riyadh had agreed to the move in response to the Houthis’ announcement last week about halting drone attacks on Saudi Arabia. The statement came after the Houthis claimed responsibility for attacks on Saudi oil facilities earlier in September that resulted in a sharp drop in the kingdom’s oil production.

