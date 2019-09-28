Yemeni Houthis Claim to Have Captured 'Saudi Army Officers' in Attack Near Joint Border

Yemen's Houthi movement said in a statement that it had conducted an attack near the border with the southern Saudi region of Najran and captured several "army officers", "thousands" of enemy troops and "hundreds of vehicles".
The Saudi Arabian authorities haven't yet commented on the reports.
September 28, 2019
A day earlier, media reported, citing sources, that Riyadh had agreed to the move in response to the Houthis’ announcement last week about halting drone attacks on Saudi Arabia. The statement came after the Houthis claimed responsibility for attacks on Saudi oil facilities earlier in September that resulted in a sharp drop in the kingdom’s oil production.
