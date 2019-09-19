Saudi-led Coalition Foiled Attack by Yemeni Houthis in Red Sea - Report

On 14 September, the Yemeni Houthi movement claimed responsibility for a drone attack on the Saudi Aramco oil facilities conducted earlier that day.

Al Arabiya TV reported Thursday that the Saudi-led coalition had destroyed an explosives-laden vessel launched by the Houthi movement from Yemen's port of Hodeidah.

The Houthi movement hasn't confirmed the reports yet.

Last Saturday, Saudi Aramco had to close two of its facilities after they were hit by drones and then caught fire. The incident led to a cut in oil production totalling 5.7 million barrels per day — about half of Saudi Arabia’s daily oil output.

Hours after the incident, the Yemeni Houthi movement claimed responsibility for the attack. Despite the statement made by the movement, the US together with Saudi Arabia put the blame for the attack on Iran.