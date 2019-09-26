Libyan National Army Says Destroyed Turkish Drone at Tripoli's Airport

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar said on Thursday that it had destroyed a Turkish drone at Tripoli's Mitiga airport.

"The [LNA] Air Force's fighters have conducted airstrikes on the airbase of Mitiga, destroying a Turkish drone in the base's military section, [along with] storehouses and firing positions," the LNA's information service said in a statement on Facebook.

Last month, the LNA said that it had struck a hangar with Turkish drones and ammunition near the town of Abu Kammash in the west of the country.

Tensions between Ankara and eastern Libyan forces escalated in late-June when the LNA said its air defences had shot down a Turkish-made drone launched by the UN-backed GNA near Tripoli.

Since the overthrow and killing of long-time Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the country has been gripped by conflict. Libya is now divided between two governments, with the eastern part controlled by the LNA, headed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and the western part governed by the UN-backed Government of National Accord.