Haftar's Forces Say Hit Hangar With Turkish Drones in Western Libya

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar on Friday struck a hangar with Turkish drones and ammunition near the town of Abu Kammash in the west of the country, according to the media center of the LNA's Karama Operations Room.

"On Friday, August 16, the Libyan Air Forces attacked the Zuwarah International Airport and one of the hangars where the Turkish drones were located. A blow hit the hangars with the Turkish drones and their ammunition about 1.5 kilometers [about 1 mile] east of Abu Kammash. We repeat that any place that interacts with any foreign organization is the legitimate goal of the Libyan Air Forces," the media center said in a statement.

On Thursday, the LNA said it had targeted storage places with Turkish drones at the Zuwarah International Airport, located east of Abu Kammash, further away from Tunisian border.

Tensions between Ankara and eastern Libyan forces escalated in late-June when the LNA said its air defences had shot down a Turkish-made drone launched by the UN-backed GNA near Tripoli.

Libya has been split between rival forces for years. The LNA-backed parliament in Tobruk controls the east of the country, while the UN-supported Government of National Accord operates in the west and is headquartered in Tripoli. However, this April the LNA launched an operation to capture Tripoli, causing tensions to spike.