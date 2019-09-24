Israel’s Likud, Blue and White Blocs Meet, Hold Talks to Form New Government - Reports

JERUSALEM (Sputnik) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and opposition Blue and White political alliance started their first meeting to discuss an opportunity to form a new broad unity government in Israel, Israel’s MAKAN 33 broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

According to the broadcaster, Netanyahu’s Likud party and Benny Gantz’ Blue and White-led alliance are gathering now to unit efforts on the formation of a ruling coalition.

On Monday, Netanyahu met with Gantz at Israeli President Reuven Rivlin’s headquarters to review an initiative to form the government, the broadcaster said.

After the Monday’s meeting, Netanyahu convened the leaders of the right-wing parties and assured them that he remained committed to his promises.

Meanwhile, 55 members of the Knesset called on Netanyahu to form the next government, compared to fifty-four votes for the opposition Blue and White political alliance.

On Sunday, president Rivlin began two-day consultations with elected parties to pick a politician with the best chance of forming a coalition government.

The final results of the election will be presented to Rivlin on September 25. The president will meet with the leaders of the parties elected to parliament to discuss the nominee for the office of prime minister. After the nominee is chosen, he will have 42 days to form a viable coalition.