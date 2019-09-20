United States Has Just Sanctioned Iranian National Bank - President Trump

The development comes as the United States and Iran are experiencing a new low in their relations on the heels of the recent drone attack against Saudi oil refineries that Washington and its allies have swiftly blamed on Tehran - a claim that the Islamic Republic vehemently rejects.

The United States is introducing sanctions on Iran's national bank, President Trump said while speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday.

The new sanctions represent the "highest sanctions ever imposed on a country," Trump said. He also added the latest sanctions against Iran go "right to the top."

The US president did not further elaborate on the details about the economic restrictions against the major Iranian financial body.

Speaking about the possibility of a military scenario against Tehran, Trump said that the United States is always prepared for such an option.

Reacting to the announcement, the Russian Foreign Ministry responded by saying that the new sanctions against the Iranian national bank are "illegitimate".

DETAILS TO FOLLOW