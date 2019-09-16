Earlier in the day, media reports indicated that the US was looking to increase intelligence sharing with Saudi Arabia following the attacks on oil infrastructure belonging to state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco.

Reuters reported Monday, citing its sources, that Saudi Arabia has shut down a pipeline to Bahrain two days after the attack on Saudi Aramco's oil facilities.

According to the sources, the pipeline which transports 220,000-230,000 barrels per day of oil to Bahrain's Bapco company has been shut down due to reduced oil output following the attacks.

Bapco is reportedly seeking to secure the transportation of some two million barrels of Saudi crude by ship.

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia had to shut down two Saudi Aramco oil facilities at Abqaiq and Khurais, after a drone attack claimed by Yemeni Houthis caused massive fires. The incident led to a cut in oil production totalling 5.7 million barrels per day, which is around half of Saudi Arabia’s daily oil output.