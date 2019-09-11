Watch Israeli Fighter Jet Striking Alleged Terror Targets in Gaza After Hamas' Attack

The operation comes after another attack on militants last week. According to the IDF, Hamas sent a drone that dropped explosives on an army vehicle.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have launched an attack against Hamas in Gaza after reporting that two rockets fired from the enclave were intercepted by the military on Tuesday.

The militants launched rockets toward the Israeli port cities of Ashkelon and Ashdod, causing the evacuation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was holding a pre-election meeting.

#BREAKING overnight: Israel struck 15 terror targets in Gaza, including Hamas targets, in response to yesterday's rocket launch from Gaza pic.twitter.com/Yw6GR03HD7 — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) September 11, 2019

Tensions around the Gaza Strip escalated after reports of the deaths of two Palestinian teens in clashes with IDF soldiers along the border, where mass rallies have been held since March 2018.