Trump Says Cancelled Talks with Taliban After they Admitted to Attack in Kabul

"How many decades are they willing to fight?" Trump said on his Twitter page after condemning the recent lethal attack in the Afghanistan's capital Kabul

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said Saturday that he canceled the meetings with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani as well as the Taliban movement's leadership over recent deadly terrorist attacks in the Afghan capital of Kabul.

"Unbeknownst to almost everyone, the major Taliban leaders and, separately, the President of Afghanistan, were going to secretly meet with me at Camp David on Sunday," Trump said on Twitter.

​"If they cannot agree to a ceasefire during these very important peace talks, and would even kill 12 innocent people, then they probably don’t have the power to negotiate a meaningful agreement anyway," Trump concluded.