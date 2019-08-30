Over 50 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Troops in Gaza - Medics

GAZA (Sputnik) - As many as 54 Palestinians were wounded as a result of weekly Friday clashes with Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip, Ashraf Qidra, spokesman for Gaza's Health Ministry, said.

"As for 19:00 [16:00 GMT] today, 54 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip were injured in clashes with the Israeli army at the eastern borders of the enclave, 30 of them were wounded by live bullets," Qidra said, adding that a journalist was also injured.

The Gaza Strip has been the site of massive waves of protests known as the Great March of Return for over a year. Palestinian protesters continue regular clashes with Israeli troops on the border, while Israel accuses Gaza of ongoing shelling. The most violent protests take place on Fridays.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. Israel has been refusing to recognise the Palestinian Authority as a state and defying UN resolutions in the process.

© REUTERS / Kobi Gideon/Courtesy of Government Press Office Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump chat as White House senior advisor Jared Kushner is seen in between them, during their meeting at the King David hotel in Jerusalem May 22, 2017

The international community has been trying to settle the conflict via the so-called two-state solution, which implies the establishment of two states, Israel and Palestine, on the disputed territories.

On 25 June, White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner presented the economic part of his country's "deal of the century," the key initiative was to invest money in foreign territories where Palestinians were taking refuge. The political portion of the peace plan is expected to be released in the near future.