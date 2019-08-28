Some 3,000 Daesh Fighters Remain in Syria - Russian Envoy to UN

"Presently, the overall number of Islamic State[Daesh] members and their affiliates in Syria amounts to approximately 3,000 people", Kuzmin told a UN Security Council meeting. "Furthermore in Syria, there is a multitude of other terrorist groups that are present, the most combat-ready of which is still Jabhat al Nusra".
Kuzmin said that the ground in Syria remains fertile for further destabilization an announcement of a coalition draw-down.
The Islamic State had seized huge territories in Syria and Iraq in 2014 and created the so-called Islamic caliphate on the territories under its control.
The organization has also claimed responsibility for a number of terror attacks across the world.
By March 2019, Iraqi forces, backed by US-led coalition airstrikes, retook all the territories occupied by the Daesh terrorists. However, the terror group is still present in Iraq and Syria and continues to stage sporadic attacks.
*Daesh (IS, Islamic State, ISIL, ISIS), Jabhat al Nusra are terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other states.
