Lebanese Prime Minister Asks Russian Foreign Minister to Prevent Escalation of Israel-Lebanon Row - Moscow

Tensions between Lebanon and Israel took another turn on 26 August after Israel reportedly carried out airstrikes against a Palestinian group's positions near Beirut and the town of Qousaya. Lebanese President Michel Aoun later called the attacks a "declaration of war".

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri has asked Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to prevent Israeli-Lebanese tensions from escalation in a phone conversation.

"In light of the incident involving Israeli drones, which happened in the skies over Beirut on 25 August, Hariri asked Russia to use its reputation and influence to prevent a further escalation of tensions between Israel and Lebanon, as this jeopardises regional security. The Russian side confirmed its commitment to the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and stability of friendly Lebanon, stressing the need for all sides to abide strictly by international law and Resolution 1701 of the UN Security Council in particular", the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The statement comes after two Israeli drones crashed on 25 August near Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut's southern suburbs, with one of them exploding in the air, leaving three people injured and causing significant damage to the facility. Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah has rejected reports about the group downing the two crashed drones, but threatened Israel with an "adequate" response.

Beirut, in turn, has described the flight of the Israeli "reconnaissance drones" as "aggression" and an "attack" on its sovereignty.

For years, Lebanon has been complaining about Israel’s practice of using Lebanese airspace for raids, stressing that such actions violate the sovereignty of the republic and UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which was enacted after the 2006 conflict between the two countries.

However, Israel continues to target Hezbollah with air raids, regarding it to be among its main adversaries in the region. Hezbollah operates a military wing that fought Israel during the latter's invasions of Lebanon. Its military wing is also currently also fighting alongside forces loyal to President Bashar Assad.

