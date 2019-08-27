Hezbollah Claims Drones Crashed in Beirut Suburbs on Sunday Carried Explosives - Report

The Hezbollah has claimed that the Israeli drones allegedly carried explosives, Reuters reported.
Lebanon has long been complaining about Israel’s use of Lebanese airspace for multiple raids, saying that such actions violate the sovereignty of the republic and the UN Security Council Resolution 1701, enacted after the 2006 conflict between the two countries.
Israel, in turn, considers the Iran-backed Hezbollah, based in Lebanon, to be among its main rivals in the region, targeting it with air raids.
