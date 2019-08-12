Ninety US Troops Arrive in Turkey to Set Up Safe Zone on Syrian Border – Reports

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Some 90 US service personnel arrived in southern Turkey on Monday, days after the two allies agreed to set up a safe zone in northeastern Syria, Haderturk reported.

US troops were flown to Turkey's Sanliurfa Province and taken to the border city of Akcakale, the channel Haderturk said. They will reportedly be part of a joint operation centre.

Washington and Ankara announced a deal last week on a buffer zone between Turkey and US-backed Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria. Turkish authorities consider them to be an offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is banned in the country.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had previously threatened to invade the territory east of the Euphrates River to secure the border from Kurdish forces.

© AP Photo / Turkish Defence Ministry In this photo taken Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, Turkish and U.S. troops conduct joint patrols around the Syrian town of Manbij, as part of an agreement that aimed to ease tensions between the two NATO allies

The Syrian government has objected to the US-Turkish deal as an attack on its sovereignty, because both countries' militaries are operating in Syria without permission from Damascus.