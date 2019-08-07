Daesh Boosted Clandestine Network in Iraq, Syria in April-June – Pentagon

The Islamic State terror group was boosting its clandestine network in Iraq and Syria in April-June, the 18th Lead Inspector General report on the Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR), issued by the Pentagon, said.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – In December, US President Donald Trump said that Daesh* had been defeated in Syria and announced the pullout of the US forces from the country.

“During the quarter, ISIS continued its transition from a territory-holding force to an insurgency in Syria and solidified insurgent capabilities in Iraq. According to the Combined Joint Task Force–OIR (CJTF-OIR), ISIS carried out assassinations, suicide attacks, abductions, and arson of crops in both Iraq and Syria. In addition, ISIS established ‘resurgent cells’ in Syria and sought to expand its command and control nodes in Iraq,” the report’s summary said.

The report added that Daesh was also restoring its financial network.

*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State/IS), a terrorist group banned in Russia and a wide number of other countries.