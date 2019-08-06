The video’s authors aren’t the only ones who wish to see the Third Temple built, as last month, a prominent Israeli theologian argued that there’s never been any religious ruling that would tell the Jews to wait for the Temple to "fall from the sky."

The Temple Institute, an organisation in Israel that seeks to bring forth the construction of the Third Temple, has recently issued a new video in a bid to promote their agenda.

The video, uploaded on YouTube on 4 August and titled “People Get Ready!”, features a recital of a fragment from the Book of Isaiah related to the prophesised building of that holy site: "It will happen in the end of days: The mountain of the Temple of HaShem will be firmly established as the head of the mountains, and it will be exalted above the hills, and the nations will stream to it."

According to Breaking News Israel, the video was released ahead of the upcoming Tisha b’Av – annual fast in Judaism when the faithful mourn the destruction of both the First Temple and the Second Temple – in order to "reframe the traditional period of mourning into one of preparation for the rebuilding of the Third Holy Temple."

This development comes after Rabbi Avigdor Nebenzahl, a prominent Israeli theologist and a former chief rabbi of the Old City of Jerusalem, called for the construction of the Third Temple, arguing that there’s never been any sort of religious ruling that would tell the Jews to wait for the Temple to "fall from the sky."

While most Jewish-Orthodox scholars believe that the Third Temple will be rebuilt by the Jewish Messiah, some religious organisations call for the Temple’s immediate construction; some also believe that rebuilding the Temple may herald the end of the world.

The situation is further exacerbated by concerns that the construction process may affect other religious sites on the Temple Mount, such as the Dome of the Rock and the Al-Aqsa mosque.