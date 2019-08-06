Libya's LNA Forces Strike Misrata's Air College - Reports

The Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar struck Misrata's air college early on Tuesday, according to media reports.

Misrata's air college has been attacked by Libyan National Army forces early on Tuesday, a military source told Reuters.

"Massive explosions were heard across the city," said a Misrata resident, reported by Reuters.

Misrata is Libyan coastal city that lies to the west of the capital Tripoli and is regarded as the main base of Libya’s UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).

On Monday, a drone airstrike LNA forces on the southern Libyan town of Murzuq has killed at least 43 people, a local official said, reported by Reuters.

Libya has been suffering from unrest since 2011, when its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed. Since then the country has been divided between two rival governments. The GNA, established by the international community with its capital in Tripoli, enjoys the support of the UN and controls the western part of the country. But its authority is disputed by the LNA, led by Haftar, who is loyal to the elected legislative body in Tobruk and controls the country's east.