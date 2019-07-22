Iran Identifies 17 CIA-Trained Spies - Media Citing Intelligence Ministry Official

Earlier, Iranian authorities announced that a "large US cyber-espionage" network run by the CIA had been busted in the country, with several spies being arrested.

According to semi-official Fars news agency citing an Iranian intelligence ministry official, 17 CIA-trained spies have been identified.

One of the arrested had been sentenced to death, ministry official said.

The media report, which has yet to be confirmed, follows Tehran's announcement on 17 June that the country had dismantled a CIA-run "large US cyber-espionage" network.

In June, Iranian defence employee, Jalal Haji Zwar, who allegedly collaborated with the CIA and spied for the United States, has been executed in Rajaishahr Prison. Jalal Haji Zwar worked as a contractor for the ministry-controlled Aerospace Industries Organization, but was dismissed in 2010.

Earlier, two oil tankers, the Panama-registered Kokuka Courageous, operated by Japan's Kokuka Sangyo Co, and Marshall Islands-flagged Front Altair, owned by Norway's Frontline, were hit by explosions in the Gulf of Oman, near the Strait of Hormuz.

Shortly after the incident, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Tehran of orchestrating the attacks, with the US CENTCOM releasing a video claiming to show Iranian sailors removing an unexploded mine from the hull of one of the tankers as "proof" of Tehran being the culprit.

Tensions between the US and Iran have escalated in the last months, as Tehran withdraws from voluntary obligations set under the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal and the US builds up its military presence in the Middle East.