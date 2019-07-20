British Warship Tried to Stop Iran From Seizing UK-Flagged Tanker in Hormuz Strait - IRGC

A Royal Navy warship escorting the Stena Impero tanker before its Friday detention by the IRGC attempted to put up "resistance and interference" to stop the Iranian military from bringing the tanker to shore, IRGC spokesman Brig. Gen. Ramezan Sharif has said.
According to the Fars News Agency, the UK-flagged tanker was detained after colliding with an Iranian fishing boat while ignoring its distress call.
The UK's Ministry of Defence declined to comment to Reuters on the veracity of the IRGC's claims.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
