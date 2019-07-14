Register
16:20 GMT +314 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Type 45 Destroyer HMS Duncan

    Watch Alleged Video of Second Royal Navy Ship Sailing Toward Gulf as UK-Iran Tanker Tensions Simmer

    © Photo: royalnavy.mod.uk
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 01

    A Royal Navy frigate began escorting British tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman last week after Royal Marines seized a supertanker laden with Iranian oil off the coast of Gibraltar, with London accusing Iranian gunboats of approaching its commercial vessels and attempting to halt them. Tehran has denied the claims.

    Footage has emerged online purportedly showing the HMS Duncan Destroyer sailing through the Turkish Straits on route to the Persian Gulf to complement another warship already in the region escorting British merchant vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

    HMS Duncan was deployed in the Black Sea earlier this month to take part in the Sea Breeze 2019 naval and amphibious assault drills involving multiple NATO members as well as Georgia, Moldova, Sweden and Ukraine.

    Armed with a complement of anti-ship and anti-air missiles, the destroyer is also fitted with a 4.5 inch main gun, and can carry 1-2 Lynx Wildcat multipurpose helicopters.

    The move to beef up the Royal Navy presence in the Persian Gulf was reported on Friday, with the ship to be accompanied by four anti-mine vessels and a support ship once it makes it to its destination.

    The deployment was announced after London claimed Wednesday that five Iranian gunboats had allegedly approached the British Heritage tanker before being warned off by the HMS Montrose frigate, which was accompanying the commercial vessel during its passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

    The alleged incident prompted the UK to raise its ship security level to 'critical' on all British merchant vessels operating near or through Iranian waters.

    Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps flatly denied that it attempted to stop the UK tanker, while Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the warship deployment was a sign that London was "scared" and knew that its earlier seizure of the Grace 1, a Panamanian-flagged supertanker filled with Iranian oil off the coast of Gibraltar, was illegal.

    On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif spoke to British Foreign & Commonwealth Secretary Jeremy Hunt, telling him that Iran would continue exporting oil under any circumstances and urging him to release the detained vessel. Hunt said the UK would release the Grace 1 if given assurances that it would not go to Syria.

    Royal Marines boarded and seized the Grace 1 off Gibraltar on July 4, accusing Iran of trying to smuggle the oil to Syria, in contravention of EU sanctions. Iran called the seizure a "form of piracy" and said it set a "dangerous precedent."

    Related:

    IAEA Has Found Proof of Iran's Violation of Nuclear Deal Thanks to Mossad Intel, Israeli TV Claims
    Iran Joins China in Criticising US, UK Meddling in Beijing's Affairs Amid Taiwan, HK Tensions
    Iran to Continue Oil Exports Under Any Circumstances – Foreign Minister
    Trump Ditched Iran Deal to Irk Obama in ‘Act of Diplomatic Vandalism’ Claims UK Envoy in Leaked Memo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    New Protective Sarcophagus for Chernobyl Power Plant's No.4 Reactor
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse