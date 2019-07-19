3 Russian Citizens Were Aboard UK-Flagged Oil Tanker Seized by IRGC

The UK-flagged Stena Imperio oil tanker was seized earlier on Friday during a passage through the Strait of Hormuz while in international waters. According to the cargo vessel owner Stena Bulk, there are 23 crew aboard the seized ship.

A representative for the company said Friday that there were 3 Russian nationals aboard the UK-flagged oil tanker. The company said earlier that it was unable to establish contact with the vessel and that it is maintaining close contact with UK authorities.

According to British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, Iran has allegedly seized two oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. The first vessel was flagged in the UK, the second ship has the flag of Liberia. There were reportedly no British citizens on either vessel.

Earlier on Friday, Iranian media reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had seized the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz after it violated international regulations.

The security situation in the Persian Gulf and adjacent areas has been steadily worsening over the past few months. In May, four oil tankers were targeted in sabotage attacks off the UAE coast. In June, two more oil tankers were hit by explosions in the Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Gulf of Oman with the Persian Gulf. The United States blamed Iran for the incidents and started building up its military presence in the Gulf.

Shortly after, the IRGC claimed to have downed a US surveillance drone in its airspace over the coastal Hormozgan province. The US Central Command said that the drone had been operating and was shot down while transiting international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz. Following the incident, US President Donald Trump said the United States was ready for retaliatory strikes on Iran before later calling them off, claiming they would have been "disproportionate".

Earlier this week, media reported that another UK vessel had been detained by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz after an Iranian supertanker was seized in Gibraltar a week earlier. Iran refuted all allegations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow is seriously concerned about the confrontation between the United States and Iran as it is taking place near borders with Russia and could destabilize the region surrounding Iran.

Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyanskiy, told reporters on Friday that Moscow is concerned about reports of a seized United Kingdom oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.