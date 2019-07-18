Iran Army Receives First Batch of Proprietary Mohajer 6 Drones - Report

The reconnaissance and strike drone is expected to increase Iran’s ground force surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, as well as provide the ability to conduct precision bomb strikes.

On Wednesday, the Iran Army Ground Forces received its first batch of domestically-produced Mohajer-6 drones, which were previously used only by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the Mehr news agency reported.

3 Mohajer-6 UCAV delivered to Iranian Army Ground Force. Mohajer-6 recently used in combat operations against terrorists group in northern Iraq by IRGC. pic.twitter.com/IPuw17em0Z — Alper (@AlperJ007) 17 июля 2019 г.

​Speaking at the ceremony, Brigade General Shahram Hassannejad, head of Ground Forces drone unit, said the delivery will begin a new era of extensive drone use in the operations of the Iran Army Ground Forces.

The NEZAJA's Hazrat Vali Asr UAV Group has a new commander, BG2 Shahram Hosseinnejad, who attended the delivery of three Mohajer-6 UAVs. (CC: @arawnsley )https://t.co/kXGrNA0eaG pic.twitter.com/7dz3LHYDoO — Galen Wright (@Arkenstoneblog) 17 июля 2019 г.

​“With the deployment of these unmanned aerial vehicles, any threat to the Iranian borders and even beyond the borders, will be identified, tracked down and removed before it could even take form,” Hasannejad said.

He added that the drones are manufactured in cooperation with Iranian Army, Defense Ministry and the Iran Aviation Industries Organization (IAIO).

​In 2018, Defense Minister Amir Hatami said the drone features high-altitude flight endurance and the ability to operate at great distances.

“Drone Mohajer 6, equipped with the smart Qa’em precision-striking bombs and different electro-optical explorers and different warheads, can trace, intercept and destroy the target,” Fars News Agency quoted Hatami at the time.

The all-weather drone is able to carry precision-guided projectiles, the Tehran Times report says. However, according to Hassannejad, the drone is designed primarily for surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

The Mohajer 6 was first unveiled in April 2017 and entered production in 2018.