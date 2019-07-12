"The latest threats of the prime minister of the regime that occupied Jerusalem are an open violation of paragraph 4 of the second article of the UN Charter concerning the rejection of threats or use of force against other UN member states, including countries in the region and Iran", Hatami said in a statement published on the ministerial website.

The defence minister stressed that Iran reserves its legitimate right to self-defence on the basis of Islamic teachings as well as its own defence strategies, as well as the UN Charter’s Article 51.

Earlier this week, Netanyahu warned Iran that Israel's F-35 stealth fighter jets were capable of reaching any target in the Middle East. The comment came in response to senior Iranian lawmaker Mojtaba Zolnour's threat that Israel would be destroyed in half an hour if the United States attacked Iran.

According to him, Iran will give a decisive response to those who endanger its territorial integrity.

Iran saw its hard-won nuclear deal to end sanctions dashed in May 2018, when the United States withdrew from the multilateral accord.

Exactly a year later, Iran announced that it had partially discontinued its nuclear commitments and given Europe 60 days to ensure its national interests were protected under the agreement. That deadline expired on 7 July , which is when Tehran said that it was prepared to begin enriching uranium beyond the agreed limit of 3.67 percent.

Israel has traditionally been against the deal, which the country felt would not prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.