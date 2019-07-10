Register
17:50 GMT +310 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Satirized painting of the Statue of Liberty painted on the wall of the former U.S. Embassy, in Tehran, Iran

    US Will be Responsible for Iranian Nuke Deal Collapse, Economic Pressure Hampers IAEA Checks - Envoy

    © AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    2160

    The International Atomic Energy Agency held a special session on Wednesday at Washington’s request dedicated to the situation surrounding the Iranian nuclear deal.

    Russia’s envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Mikhail Ulyanov, stated on Wednesday that the US sanctions on Iran are undermining the nuclear deal checks.

    Ulyanov stressed that if the Iranian nuclear accord collapses, this would become Washington's fault.

    The envoy also called on the members of the International Atomic Energy Agency to condemn the US destructive moves on Iran nuclear deal.

    "We urge all Board Members to strongly condemn the destructive US policy", Ulyanov said in a statement published on Twitter.

    Ulyanov pointed out that the nuclear deal's goal was not only to resolve nuclear issues but to normalise economic and trade relations with Iran, as sanctions were to be lifted gradually in exchange for Tehran keeping its nuclear program peaceful.

    "It is obvious, however, that it is difficult to maintain the deal [with] only one of its two pillars. As a result, the US policy on the economic clampdown of Iran negatively affects the IAEA inspections in Iran", Ulyanov said.

    Washington unilaterally pulled out from the JCPOA and began re-imposing sanctions on Iran in 2018. A year later, Tehran announced its decision to suspend some of its obligations under the agreement, giving the other signatories to the nuclear deal 60 days to save the accord by facilitating oil exports and trade with Iran amid US sanctions.

    Iran then announced that it would reduce its obligations under the JCPOA due to the fact that the signatory states were unable to save the accord within 60 days.

    Earlier this week, the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed that Iran is enriching uranium above the level set by the 2015 nuclear agreement. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani explained that Tehran's move was an attempt to save, not to undermine, the JCPOA.

    The deal was negotiated in 2015 under the administration of then US President Barack Obama. It was signed by the US, three European countries, the EU, China, Russia, and Iran. According to the deal, Washington would remove sanctions that prevent Tehran from engaging in free trade, and Iran would significantly restrict its nuclear programme.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Extreme Spanish Amusements: Running of the Bulls at San Fermin Festival
    Free Speech & Tweets
    Free Speech & Tweets
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse