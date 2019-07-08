Nuclear Weapons Have No Place in Islam: Iran Not Pursuing Nukes, World Knows It - IRGC Chief

Earlier on Monday, Iran said it started to enrich uranium beyond the limit outlined in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The move came as a response to JCPOA signatories' failure to protect Iran's economic interests amid reimposed US sanctions on the Islamic republic.

"Why do they globally sanction us about the nuclear issue when the world knows that we are not pursuing a weapon? In reality they are sanctioning us because of knowledge," Major General Hossein Salami said. "Nuclear weapons have no place in Islam. Islam never approves of weapons of mass destruction."

Earlier in the week, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif confirmed that the country had surpassed its 300-kilogram (660-pound) low-enriched uranium stockpile limit, agreed on under the JCPOA. According to Araghchi, in 60 days, Tehran will announce the next nuclear obligations it is about to discontinue.

Iran announced in May that it had partially discontinued its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and gave Europe 60 days to ensure Iran's interests were protected under the agreement. This deadline expired on 7 June, prompting Tehran to announce that it was prepared to begin enriching uranium beyond the 3.67 percent limit outlined in the deal. Shortly after the announcement, the international community unanimously expressed concerns over Tehran's decision.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated that day that Iran would face more sanctions and isolation if it continued ramping up uranium enrichment above the agreed limits.