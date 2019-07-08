US Does Not Seek War With Iran, But Will Not Back Down - Pence

The US and Iran were recently on the verge of armed conflict after Tehran downed an American drone that had allegedly violated its airspace. US President Donald Trump stopped the planned retaliatory strike, but Washington unleashed new sanctions against Iran, continuing its efforts to put pressure on the country.

US Vice President Mike Pence stated in a speech to the advocacy group Christians United for Israel on 8 July that Washington doesn't seek war with Iran, reiterating earlier US statements claiming that the country wants to hold negotiations with Tehran. At the same time, he noted that the US won't "back down" from its posture towards Iran.

"Iran should not confuse American restraint with a lack of American resolve", Pence said.

Pence slammed as "disastrous" the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, which was signed in 2015 and limited the Islamic Republic’s nuclear programme in exchange for lifting sanctions.

