Macron Warns Rouhani of Consequences to Further Weakening of Iran Nuclear Deal - Report

Earlier on Saturday French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly had an hour-long phone talk with his Iranian counterpart, President Hassan Rouhani, discussing conditions for a dialogue resumption between all parties of the JCPOA agreement.

Macron warned Hassan Rouhani that he was extremely concerned by any further weakening of the Iran Nuclear Deal, which if officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and that that consequences would follow, according to Reuters.

"The president recalled his deep concern in the face of the risk of a new weakening of the 2015 nuclear accord, and the consequences that would necessarily follow," a statement from the French presidency said.

According to the previous French president office's statement, Macron vowed to keep talking with Iranian authorities and other parties involved in the Iran nuclear deal.

The French president argued that he had reached an agreement with Rouhani "to explore by 15 July conditions to resume dialogue between the parties."

In May, Iran announced that the country partly suspended its obligations under the nuclear deal, giving the other JCPOA signatories 60 days — until July 7 — to save the accord by finding a way to protect Iran from the US sanctions pressure.

Earlier this week, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif confirmed that the country had surpassed its 300-kilogram (660-pound) low-enriched uranium stockpile limit, agreed on under the nuclear deal.

Iran has also warned that the country would start enriching uranium above the 3.67 percent threshold provided for by the JCPOA, starting from 7 July, if Tehran's conditions were not met.

On 8 May 2018 US President Donald Trump announced that the United States would withdraw from the JCPOA over Iran's alleged violations of the agreement. Soon after leaving the JCPOA, the United States reinstated economic sanctions against Iran, which had been lifted under the nuclear deal.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW