Trump Has to Realise Iranians Become More United if Bullied - Head of Parliament

"Mr Trump should understand that when one uses bullying language against a civilised nation, they become more united", Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said on Tuesday.
Tensions between Tehran and Washington escalated earlier in June after the Islamic Republic downed a US drone stating it had crossed the Iranian border. At the same time, the US has insisted that the aircraft was downed while operating above neutral waters.
Iranian MP warns ‘only half an hour will remain of #Israel's lifespan’ if US attacks #Iran https://t.co/UPONrdlYKs pic.twitter.com/iWX8ScFG6d— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) July 1, 2019
Following the incident, President Trump said that the US Armed Forces planned to carry out a retaliatory strike against the Middle Eastern country, claiming he had stopped it ten minutes before the start of the operation.
