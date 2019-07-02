Trump Has to Realise Iranians Become More United if Bullied - Head of Parliament

The statement comes after US President Donald Trump sent a warning to Iran on Monday, stating he is now in a position to do "far worse if something should happen".

"Mr Trump should understand that when one uses bullying language against a civilised nation, they become more united", Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said on Tuesday.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington escalated earlier in June after the Islamic Republic downed a US drone stating it had crossed the Iranian border. At the same time, the US has insisted that the aircraft was downed while operating above neutral waters.

​Following the incident, President Trump said that the US Armed Forces planned to carry out a retaliatory strike against the Middle Eastern country, claiming he had stopped it ten minutes before the start of the operation.