Day Two at ‘Peace to Prosperity’ Session at Economic Workshop in Bahrain (Video)

Manama, Bahrain is hosting a 25-26 June forum, which seeks to encourage rich Arab countries to invest in Palestinian projects as part of US President Donald Trump’s "deal of the century".

The second day of the forum will see Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner and former prime minister of the United Kingdom Tony Blair participating in the "Next Steps: The Path Towards Achieving Prosperity" session of the "Peace for Prosperity" economic workshop in Manama, Bahrain on 26 June.

A day earlier, Kushner said that Palestinians will not be able to achieve growth and economic prosperity until they reach an enduring and fair peace agreement with Israel, as he unveiled part of the Trump administration's plan to end the Middle East conflict.

The "Next Steps: The Path Towards Achieving Prosperity" session is followed by US Secretary of Treasury Steven T. Mnuchin chairing the "Economic Transformation: A Conversation with Ministers of Finance" session of the "Peace for Prosperity" economic workshop.

The economic part of the "Peace to Prosperity" plan offers a road map for doubling Palestine's GDP over a 10-year period, establishing over a million jobs, and lowering the poverty rate by 50 percent. It also features $50 billion in investment over the coming decade.