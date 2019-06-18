Register
01:09 GMT +319 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia

    Western Countries Broadcast Distorted Info on Syria to International Community - Russian Envoy

    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    6281

    The Russian Ambassador to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that the Astana talks format is the only way to stabilize the situation in Syria, adding that Moscow and Ankara refuse to ignore ongoing terrorist attacks in the country.

    In February, during a fourth summit between the countries-guarantors of the Astana process that was held in Sochi, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with Iranian and Turkish counterparts joint steps required for the long-term normalization of the situation in Syria.

    Both Russia and Turkey, along with Iran, are the guarantors of the ceasefire in Syria, having signed the Astana agreements on the creation of Syrian deescalation zones in 2017.

    Over the past several weeks, terrorists have increased the number of attacks in Syria's northwestern provinces, particularly in Idlib. Government forces have responded by increasing attacks on terrorist targets in the province.

    Nebenzia stressed Tuesday that Idlib should return control to the Syrian government control and that remaining terrorists should be eliminated to prevent them from spreading to other regions, adding that Moscow rejects all accusations of indiscriminate attacks in Syria.

    “We decisively reject any accusation of indiscriminate strikes, we are not carrying out attacks on civilians”, Nebenzia said.

    The United Nations Security Council will hold an open session on Tuesday to discuss the escalation of violence in northwestern Syria. The meeting was requested by the so-called humanitarian troika on Syria, represented by Belgium, Germany, and Kuwait, in light of the uptick in violence in the Idlib deescalation zone.

    Earlier in June, the troika attempted to adopt a statement calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Syrian province of Idlib; however, Russia used its veto power to block the initiative, which it called a biased approach to the situation in the country.

    Most of the province of Idlib is controlled by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), an alliance of jihadi groups led by al-Qaeda-linked Nusra Front terrorists.

    Meanwhile, the Russian Centre for Reconciliation in Syria said Tuesday that over the past 24 hours, it had registered 11 ceasefire breaches in the provinces of Latakia and Hama within Syria’s Idlib deescalation zone.

    "Over the past 24 hours, militants have carried out shelling attacks against the settlements of Shmaisa, Eyn-al-Naur, Mamuhiyah, Kermel, Hamrat, Safsafa, Kara-Jagez, and Ikko in Latakia province, as well as Jalama, Kafer-Yahut, and Khamamiyat in Hama province", the head of the centre, Maj. Gen. Alexey Bakin, said.

    The centre distributed 1,000 food sets among the citizens of two settlements in the provinces of Deir ez-Zor and Aleppo. The Russian military added that 3,438 tonnes of humanitarian aid had been delivered to Syrians since the start of the settlement process.

    Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with government forces fighting numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organizations.

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

    *Nusra Front, al-Qaeda, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham are terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Moscow Calls New US Sanctions on Syria a Tool to Exert Pressure on Assad
    Militant Fire in Syria's Aleppo Kills 11 Civilians - Russian MoD
    Turkish, Russian Defence Ministers Reaffirm Commitment to Syria Agreements - Statement
    Tags:
    Syria, Vasily Nebenzya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Fireballs to the Heart of Mordor: Best Astronomy Photographs on Display in London
    Help Wanted
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse