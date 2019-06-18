Register
02:09 GMT +318 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A picture shows a general view during a fifth round of Syria peace talks on July 5, 2017, in Astana

    Turkish, Russian Defence Ministers Reaffirm Commitment to Syria Agreements - Statement

    © AFP 2019 / STANISLAV FILIPPOV
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 20

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar held phone talks with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Monday in which the ministers reaffirmed their two countries' commitment to the agreements reached in Sochi and during the Astana process on the deescalation of violence in Syria, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

    "[Turkish] Defence Minister Hulusi Akar held phone talks today with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu. ... During the talks the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to the terms of the agreements reached in Sochi and Astana [now called Nur-Sultan]. The two sides exchanged views on measures that should be taken in order to attain stability, peace and ceasefire in the [Syrian] region", the ministry said.

    The statement said that the two ministers emphasized regional security as a top priority in their efforts to deescalate the violence in Syria.

    During September 2018 talks in the Russian resort city of Sochi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed that by 15 October they would set up a demilitarized zone in Idlib along the contact line of the armed opposition and the government forces.

    Syrian reconciliation has been discussed at various platforms, including during Astana-format talks, aimed at promoting dialogue between the parties to the conflict and consolidating the ceasefire in the Arab country. The first round of reconciliation negotiations between Russia, Turkey and Iran was held in late 2016.

    In early May, terrorists increased the frequency of attacks on the Syrian provinces of Hama, Aleppo and Latakia.

    They have also been attempting to attack the positions of the Syrian army in the region. Syrian government forces have responded by attacking terrorists in the province of Idlib.

    There are reportedly over a dozen militant groups in this Syrian province. The National Front for Liberation, a pro-Turkish alliance, and the Nusra Front terror group have the largest presence in the area.

    Last week, Russia initiated an agreement on the full cessation of hostilities in the Idlib deescalation zone.

    Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organizations. Russia and Turkey, along with Iran, are guarantors of the ceasefire in Syria.

    *Nusra Front is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In a photo taken on June 16, 2019 swimmers rest beside a wave pool at the Munsu water park in Pyongyang.
    Chilling in Pyongyang: How North Koreans Beat the Summer Heat
    Help Wanted
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse