Mined Car Explodes in North-Eastern Syrian City of Qamishli Near Turkey, Casualties Reported

Last week, an explosion was reported in the Dummar district of the country's capital Damascus. The blast at an ammunition depot led to a wildfire, but resulted in no casualties.

A mined car has exploded in the Kaddour Beek district of the Syrian north-eastern city of Qamishli, located near the borders with Turkey and Iraq, Syria TV reported. The media outlet said that the terror attack led to "injuries and fatalities" among civilians, but didn't provide any numbers.

The explosion reportedly took place in front of the local Asayish headquarters, a Kurdish security force.

The city has suffered several terror attacks in recent years, most of which were reportedly organised by the Daesh* terrorist group. One of the deadliest attacks took place in July 2016 and claimed the lives of 40 people.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia