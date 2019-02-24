At Least 24 Die as Bus Hits Road Mine in Syrian Province of Hama - Reports

Militants operating in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone on 16 February shelled four settlements in Hama and Aleppo provinces, according to the Russian Defence Ministry's Centre for Reconciliation in Syria.

At least 24 people have been killed in a roadside bomb explosion in the western Syrian province of Hama, state television reported.

The SANA agency reported that it was a landmine left behind by Daesh* in al-Azib valley in the Salamyieh countryside.

Such incidents in Syria are not uncommon, as terrorists, leaving settlements under the onslaught of the Syrian Army, put down explosive devices, sometimes even in residential buildings.

However, this number of victims is unprecedented since the liberation of territories from the control of terrorists.

A day earlier, the SANA agency reported that the Syrian Army had destroyed rocket launching pads for terrorist groups in Latamina, Kafar Zeita, al-Habbeet, and Mourek in the countryside of Hama and Idlib.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

