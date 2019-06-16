Register
16 June 2019
    A handout photo made available by the Norwegian shipowner Frontline of the crude oil tanker Front Altair during the firefighting of the fire onboard the ship in the Gulf of Oman

    Front Altair Oil Tanker Being Tugged to UAE, Specialists Find No Hot Spots

    © REUTERS / NTB SCANPIX
    Middle East
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Following an initial inspection of the Front Altair oil tanker, one of the two vessels hit by an explosion last week in the Gulf of Oman, no hot spots were found and the ship is being tugged to an area off the northeast shore of the United Arab Emirates, Frontline Management AS, the vessel's parent company, said in a statement.

    "Owners and Managers of ‘Front Altair’ report that ‘MT Front Altair’ is currently under safe tow by tug ‘Aquila’ towards the offshore Fujairah area ... First inspections are underway and no hot spots have been identified following the fire," the statement said.

    The statement also said that the company would make a decision concerning the transfer of cargo from Front Altair to another vessel following a full assessment of the impaired ship.

    No marine pollution had been reported following the incident, the statement added.

    Additionally, the company said that all 23 crew members that were on board the ship during the incident and who were flown out of Iran on Saturday, were now in Dubai. Arrangements for their departure to their home countries are underway.

    On Thursday, two oil tankers, Kokuka Courageous and Front Altair, suffered explosions and fires in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz. On Saturday, Frontline Management said that it had dispatched a specialist team to survey the damage and assess the condition of the vessel.

    The cause of the incident remains unknown. According to some reports, the tankers were hit by torpedoes. However, there is no official confirmation of such reports.

    The United States claimed that Iran had attacked the vessels. Iran has denied all the allegations of having a role in the incident. Moscow called for an investigation into the incident, calling for avoiding making hasty conclusions on the issue. 

