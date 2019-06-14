UAE Says Attack on Tankers in Gulf of Oman is 'Dangerous Escalation'

The explosions hit two tankers - Front Altair and Kokuka Courageous - in the Gulf of Oman on 13 June. Following the incident, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed that Tehran was behind the attack, while Iran denied all allegations, calling them baseless.

"The attack against the tankers in the Gulf of Oman is a worrying development and a dangerous escalation", the UAE minister of state for foreign affairs, Anwar Gargash, tweeted after Thursday's blasts.

Earlier in the day Iran also urged the United States and its allies in the Middle East to "stop warmongering" and stop conducting false flag operations in the region.

The incident comes about one month after four oil tankers - two Saudi, one Norwegian, and one Emirati - were targeted in what Abu Dhabi described as "acts of sabotage" near the port of Fujairah.

