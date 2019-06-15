Saudi Forces Intercept Ballistic Missile Targeting City of Abha - Reports

Earlier, Yemeni TV channel reported that the group launched drone attacks on Saudi city of Abha and Jizan airports.

Saudi forces have intercepted a ballistic missile targeting the city of Abha in southwest of Saudi Arabia, Al-Arabiya TV channel reported.

The attack comes a day after another Houthi strike on Saudi Arabia's Abha Airport with drones. On Wednesday, the Saudi-led coalition confirmed that 26 people were injured as a result of another missile attack by Houthis.

The Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia was continuing operating in regular mode after being hit by a missile strike, the airport informed back then.

A Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis in Yemen at the nation's President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi's request since March 2015.

Yemen, a small nation in the south of the Arabian peninsula, has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.