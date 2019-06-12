Houthi Attack on Saudi Arabia's Abha Airport Injures 26 - Saudi TV

Yemeni TV channel Al-Masirah TV reported earlier on Wednesday that Houthi rebels carried out an attack on Abha Airport in Saudi Arabia with a cruise missile.

The Saudi-led coalition confirmed on Wednesday that 26 people were injured as a result of the missile attack carried out by the Houthis, the state-run Saudi Press Agency has reported.

​The attack came after Saudi Arabia's air defence forces had intercepted two drones launched by insurgents from the Ansar Allah movement, part of the Houthis, on its military air base on the country's southern border.

Yemen, a small nation in the south of the Arabian peninsula, has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years now. A Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.