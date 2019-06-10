Abbas Praises Russian-Chinese Position on Palestinian Issue - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas commended position of Moscow and Beijing on the Palestinian problem, which is reflected in a joint statement of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, signed following their recent bilateral talks in Moscow, local media reported.

Abbas said that such position would prevent any attacks on international rule of law and the Arab Peace Initiative, as well as the historical rights of the Palestinians, according to the WAFA news agency.

Putin and Xi held talks earlier this week in Moscow. The leaders signed the joint statement in which including called for early resumption of negotiations on the Palestinian-Israeli issue and expressed support for the establishment of an independent and fully sovereign Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The Arab Peace Initiative was proposed by Saudi Arabia and endorsed by the Arab League in 2002 and re-endorsed in 2007 and 2017.

In particular, the initiative calls for the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from disputed territories and restoration of borders that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War in exchange for the normalization of relations with Arab countries.

According to the initiative, Israel recognizes a sovereign Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem and provides for a solution to the problem of Palestinian refugees.

The relations between Israel and Palestinians have been shattered for decades. The latter seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

In 1947, the United Nations worked out a plan to put an end to the conflict, giving most of the West Bank and Gaza to Palestinians. Israel occupied the territories 20 years later during the Six-Day War but claims to have withdrawn all its forces from Gaza in 2005.

The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and builds settlements on the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.