Qatar on Israeli-Palestine Peace Plan: Doha to Back Any Plan That Palestinians Willing to Accept

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has remained unresolved for decades, but US President Donald Trump made a promise to come up with a "deal of the century" peace plan that he thinks both sides will agree to. So far, the Palestinian Authority has expressed its scepticism regarding Trump's efforts.

Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani has stated that Doha will support any peace plan aimed at resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict if it suits both sides, noting that otherwise such a plan would be "unfair" or simply "unrealistic", Reuters reported. The minister further stressed that no Arab country should support a plan which is forcibly imposed on the Palestinians.

"Our position remains very firm - we are going to support any plan that the Palestinians are willing to accept", he said.

The minister state noted that at the moment, the US and the Palestinian Authority are "disconnected" and added that in order to work out a "just" solution for the conflict, all parties must engage with the Palestinians.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that his administration will come up with a so-called "deal of the century", which, as he claims, will put an end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which has been ongoing since the creation of the Jewish state.

Trump's adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner is believed to be the driving force of the deal. Last week, Kushner stated that Palestinians have the right to "self-determination", but didn't mention if the peace plan contains provisions for the creation of a Palestinian state.

At the same time, the Palestinian Authority and Hamas militants have casted their doubts that the US will be capable of coming up with a good and fair peace deal, claiming that Washington has favoured Israel in its foreign policy since Trump took office.

Since 2017 the US namely made two milestone decisions – to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish state and recognising Israeli claims for the occupied Golan Heights, despite criticism from the UN and the international community.