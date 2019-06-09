Multiple Drones Attack Saudi Arabia's Jizan Airport - Report

The Houthi-run TV channel Al Masirah TV reported early on Sunday, cited by Reuters that multiple unmanned air vehicles have attacked the airport in the city of Jizan.

Last week, Saudi air defences shot down a Houthi explosive-laden drone near the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in the city of Jizan, a spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition Col. Turki Maliki said, cited by the SPA news agency.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years. A Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.

The fighting has reportedly intensified over recent months. in May, the Houthis reportedly said that they had attacked an airport in the Saudi city of Najran, adding that an arms depot in the airport's premises had caught fire as a result.

