Houthi Drone Targets Civilian Facility in Saudi Province of Najran - Report

On Sunday media reported that the Yemeni Shia Houthi rebels were going to attack some 300 critical infrastructure facilities in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The Houthi faction's drone, carrying explosives, tried to target a civilian facility in Saudi Arabia's Najran province, Reuters reported, citing a statement from the Saudi-led military coalition. According to Reuters, no casualties were mentioned in the initial report by the Saudi Press Agency.

Earlier it was reported that Saudi Arabia's air defence system had intercepted two Houthi missiles in the Mecca province. Houthis denied Saudi media reports of the attack, according to Reuters.

READ MORE: Yemeni Houthis Plan to Attack Some 300 Targets in Saudi Arabia, UAE — Reports

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels for several years. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.