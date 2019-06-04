Police Surround Armed Men Who Killed Patrol Forces in Lebanon's Tripoli - Report

Following the attack, the state's security forces and the national army chased down the assailants and encircled them, according to Reuters.
Earlier AP reported, citing NNA, that unknown gunmen had attacked a police vehicle in the northern city of Tripoli, killing a police officer and wounding two others.
Tripoli is Lebanon's second largest city and reportedly seen in the past clashes between rival groups that support or oppose the Syrian government.
