Police Surround Armed Men Who Killed Patrol Forces in Lebanon's Tripoli - Report

Unknown shooters fired at a patrol of Lebanon's Internal Security Forces (ISF) in the northern city of Tripoli on Monday night, killing two ISF members, Reuters reported citing state news agency NNA.

Following the attack, the state's security forces and the national army chased down the assailants and encircled them, according to Reuters.

Earlier AP reported, citing NNA, that unknown gunmen had attacked a police vehicle in the northern city of Tripoli, killing a police officer and wounding two others.

Tripoli is Lebanon's second largest city and reportedly seen in the past clashes between rival groups that support or oppose the Syrian government.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW