WATCH Alleged Israeli Missile Strike on Syrian Airfield

The recently-emerged video of the alleged Israeli missile attack shows the glow of fire, flares, and, possibly, an explosion after a rocket hit.
In the evening following the strike, the Israeli military reported that they'd attacked two artillery units and one anti-aircraft missile battery in response to Israel being shelled from Syrian territory.
The first video of the #Israeli Air Force missile attack on the base of the #T-4 in the #Syrian province of #Homs.— NadieHarbieh (@HarbiehNadie) June 2, 2019
Reported on the interception of several #missiles by air defense forces, the destruction of warehouses in the territory of the base and the death of a Syrian soldier pic.twitter.com/gfV1cD5n1V
